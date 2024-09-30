IND vs BAN: Virat Kohli becomes fastest batter to score 27,000 int'l runs

India’s Virat Kohli (right) plays a shot during the fourth day of the second Test cricket match between India and Bangladesh at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur on September 30, 2024. — AFP

In yet another feather in his cap, India batting maestro Virat Kohli on Monday became the fastest player to score 27,000 international runs during day four of the second Test against Bangladesh at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur.



He surpassed Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 27,000 runs in 623 innings. Kohli has currently played 594 innings in international cricket.



The other players who have crossed the 27,000-run mark include former Australian captain Ricky Ponting and Sri Lanka’s Kumar Sangakkara.

Fastest to score 27,000 runs

594 innings – Virat Kohli

623 innings – Sachin Tendulkar

648 innings – Kumar Sangakkara

650 innings – Ricky Ponting

Before the start of the match, Kohli had scored 8,871 Test runs in 114 matches at an average of 48.74. In ODIs he has scored 13,906 runs in 295 matches at 58.18. The batter also has 4,188 runs from 125 T20Is at 48.69.

Most runs in international cricket

34,357 runs - Sachin Tendulkar (782 innings)

28,016 runs - Kumar Sangakkara (666 innings)

27,483 runs - Ricky Ponting (668 innings)

27,012 runs - Virat Kohli in (594 innings)

25,957 runs - Mahela Jayawardene (725 innings)