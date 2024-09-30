'Karachi Ka Bicchu': World Culture Festival starts new week with comedic farce

Performance of "Karachi Ka Bicchu" on the fifth day of World Culture Festival 2024 in Karachi on September 30, 2024. — Screengrab via Instagram/@acpkhioffcial

Farce was the flavour of the fifth day of the World Culture Festival 2024, with highly anticipated ‘Karachi Ka Bicchu’ livening the hearts and tickling the ribs of audience at the Arts Council of Pakistan on Monday.



The play, directed by renowned actor Khalid Ahmed, is a hilarious farce comedy that brings Moliere's classic play "Tartuffe" to life in a contemporary Karachi setting.

The story revolves around two neighbouring families, Khaans and Sindhi’s and their two servants who are actually the reason behind the fun which blend elements of satire and entertainment.

Performance of "Karachi Ka Bicchu" on the fifth day of World Culture Festival 2024 in Karachi on September 30, 2024. — Arts Council of Pakistan

The 60-minute performance — which took place at the Auditorium 1 — enraptured the audience with convincing and amusing acting, as the entire theater echoed with laughter, making it a standout moment of the festival.

Performance of "Karachi Ka Bicchu" on the fifth day of World Culture Festival 2024 in Karachi on September 30, 2024. — Arts Council of Pakistan

The talented cast included Fazal Ahmed Chishti, Waqas Akhtar, Usama Khan, Zubair Baloch, Arshad Sheikh, Yasmeen Usman, Husnain Falak, Asim Khattak, and Jibran Khan.

On the fourth day of the festival, mesmerising theatre and electrifying dance performances took centre stage, capturing the hearts of a global audience.

The serene evening witnessed outstanding international play “Waiting for a Train” and a musical tragedy “Generation 25”. Sunday’s highlight was also an array of dance performances across different genres.



The festival features more than 450 artists from 40 different countries and will continue till October 30 at Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi.



Geo and Jang group are the media partners of the ACP in the World Culture Festival. Tickets for the event can be easily obtained from the ACP and Ticketwala service.