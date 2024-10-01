 
Geo News

Prince Harry wants to leave Meghan Markle behind for public favor

Prince Harry intends on leaving Meghan Markle alone in order to win back public favor?

By
Web Desk
|

October 01, 2024

Prince Harry wants to leave Meghan Markle behind for public favor
Prince Harry wants to leave Meghan Markle behind for public favor

Prince Harry has just been called out for trying to win back public favor while leaving Meghan Markle out.

An accusation of this magnitude has been issued by royal author Nathan Kay.

He weighed in on everything during one of his pieces for Express UK.

In that piece the expert noted the ‘significant clout’ Prince Harry still holds in comparison to his wife Meghan.

In light of this he said, “In the past week, it’s been refreshing to see Prince Harry step into the limelight alone, without Meghan Markle by his side.”

“But make no mistake - this is a deliberate strategy. The message is clear: Fall in love with Harry again, and in time, the public might just accept Meghan too.”

Not to mention there is also the fact that “Seeing Prince Harry fly solo has lent a certain 'royal touch' to his engagements, a reminder of the weight that his background carries.”

After all, “The truth is, Harry still holds significant clout - something that perhaps stands in contrast when he appears alongside Meghan.”

“His solo appearances subtly suggest that without the baggage of controversy, Harry’s presence alone is enough to command attention and admiration,” the expert also noted before signing off.

Goldie Hawn unveils secret to lasting love with Kurt Russell
Goldie Hawn unveils secret to lasting love with Kurt Russell
Selena Gomez makes dad 'proud' with new skill in 'Emilia Pérez'
Selena Gomez makes dad 'proud' with new skill in 'Emilia Pérez'
Princess Beatrice under emotional distress amid Prince Andrew's controversy video
Princess Beatrice under emotional distress amid Prince Andrew's controversy
King Charles won't leave throne for Prince William, reveals key royal video
King Charles won't leave throne for Prince William, reveals key royal
'Modern Family' actor Sarah Hyland sued by ex manager
'Modern Family' actor Sarah Hyland sued by ex manager
Lady Gaga shares rare insight into life after engagement to Michael Polansky video
Lady Gaga shares rare insight into life after engagement to Michael Polansky
Netflix 'Squid Game' returns to invite new players ahead of release date
Netflix 'Squid Game' returns to invite new players ahead of release date
Barry Koeghan's 'flirty' comment sparks relationship buzz with Sabrina Carpenter
Barry Koeghan's 'flirty' comment sparks relationship buzz with Sabrina Carpenter