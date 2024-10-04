Billionaire Selena Gomez continues her efforts for Mental Health awareness

 
Selena Gomez makes special donation on World Mental Health Day after earning Billionaire title

October 04, 2024

Selena Gomez, who recently earned Billionaire title, made special donation on World Mental Health Day.

Gomez continues her advocacy for mental health as proceeds from her Rare Beauty cosmetics line will go to the Rare Impact Fund, which she established to raise $100 million for youth mental health services globally.

The actress and singer was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2018. She has been open about her personal struggles and uses her platform to highlight mental health issues.

In her statement, Gomez emphasized the ongoing mental health crisis among young people.

As quoted by MailOnline, she stated, "The mental health crisis continues to impact young people disproportionately and partners like Sephora are instrumental, not only by believing in this mission, but by contributing crucial funds to expand mental health resources for the young people who need them."

This partnership reflects on the Only Murders in the Building actress' ongoing efforts to be proactive about mental health advocacy, which can be seen in her Apple TV+ documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me.

"I'm doing things with my Rare Impact Fund. I'm having these conversations, I'm meeting people. I went to the White House for the mental health summit and... I'm wanting to be as proactive as I can," she revealed in the documentary.

