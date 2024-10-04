Bruce Springsteen backs Kamala Harris for president, calls Trump ‘dangerous’

Bruce Springsteen has shown his support for Kamala Harris for US president opposing Donald Trump.



Taking to his Instagram handle, the 75-year-old singer posted a video of himself endorsing Kamala, calling Donald "the most dangerous candidate for president in my lifetime".



In the clip, the Born to Run hitmaker described the upcoming US election as “one of the most consequential elections in our nation’s history”.

He praised Kamala and Tim Walz’s committed “to a vision of this country that respects and includes everyone, regardless of class, religion, race, your political point of view, or s**ual identity,” while her opponent "doesn't understand the meaning of this country".

Bruce further said, "His disdain for the sanctity of our constitution, the sanctity of democracy, the sanctity of the rule of law, and the sanctity of the peaceful transfer of power should disqualify him from the office of president ever again.”

"Perhaps not since the Civil War has this great country felt as politically, spiritually, and emotionally divided as it does then at this moment,” he added.

The vocalist said in the clip, “Now, everybody sees things different, and I respect your choice as a fellow citizen. But like you, I’ve only got one vote, and it’s one of the most precious possessions that I have.”

“That’s why come November 5 I’ll be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz. Thanks for listening,” concluded Bruce.