Kensington Palace leaves royal fans super excited with Prince William's documentary clip

Kensington Palace leaves royal fans excited with Prince William's documentary clip

Kensington Palace has left the royal fans super excited by unveiling Prince William’s upcoming documentary clip.



The palace shared the clip, to be aired on ITV and ITVX, on social media with the title of the documentary, “Prince William: We Can End Homelessness.”

It further announced the documentary “Coming soon to @itv and @itvxofficial.”

In the clip, when the Prince of Wales was asked where his passion for the issue comes from, William said: “I think it’s really important that we can try and change, and tackle, the narrative around homelessness.

“People live with it, we see it every day in our lives, that’s something I want to challenge.”

Commenting on the Instagram post, one royal fan said, “Oh I’m so excited for this documentary. I have no doubts your beloved mother, who took you to homeless shelters many times, is so proud of you.”



Another said, “HRH William, just perfection. He understands duty and sacrifice. He would be a great King for his country. #greatkingwilliam.”

“Thank you Prince William for continuing to be a voice to end homelessness,” the third reacted.