JoJo Siwa shares heart wrenching memory from her 21st birthday

JoJo Siwa went down the memory lane on her 21st birthday which she celebrated back in May.



The former child star admitted to People's Rules for Life video series that she had an emotional start to her milestone.

"I woke up that morning and, no one knows this," Siwa told the publication, saying that she cried for the first two hours of that day.

She then credited her good friend, TV personality Tyler Cameron, who helped her turning her birthday more special.

"I'm lucky, my best friend Tyler called me and he was like, 'Come on over, we've got bagels in the room for you. Bagels for the birthday girl.'”, she recalled, adding, “I was like, 'Oh Ty, you have no idea you've just saved me today.' It was a great day then."

The former Dance Moms star added that she went on to have a "really fun day" with her friends and family, however, she noted that somebody "who was very close" to her almost ruined the celebrations.

Siwa did not reveal the reason or mentioned the name of a person who made her feel miserable or reveal what they did on her birthday.