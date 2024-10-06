Prince Harry sends strong message to royal family with latest move

Prince Harry has received a fresh warning as he apparently sent a strong message to the royal family with his latest trip to South Africa.



The warning has come from royal expert Angela Levin, who is also a major critic of Meghan Markle and Harry.

Speaking to GB News, Angela warned that Prince Harry’s latest engagements in South Africa could aggravate the Royal Family.

The royal author said Harry’s eight solo engagements in nine days on his own is a very interesting thing.

"He’s gone to all these charities he used to work with as a working royal and I think it’s a way to say, ‘I don’t need the Royal Family, I can do this on my own and I can do this much better because everyone still loves me’.”

She went on saying, “I think that is a very dangerous thing to do. I think the Royal Family will come up with something because they can’t have this. It’s appalling."

Prince Harry is currently at odds with the royal family particularly his estranged brother Prince William after moving to US.

Before heading to South Africa, Harry visited Britain for a charity event, however, he did not see any member of the royal family.