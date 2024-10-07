Kelly Monaco drops a bombshell on 'General Hospital': 'It doesn't make sense to me'

Kelly Monaco, a famous actress. Model, and reality TV personality, recently opened up about her departure from the ABC soap General Hospital.

After serving 21 years of her career on the series, Monaco took to Instagram and posted a snap of her along with fellow cast members Nancy Lee Grahn, Kristen Vaganos, and Kate Mnasi.

The Daytime Emmy-nominated star also added a caption, articulating her thoughts about the last scene, saying, “Last scene with the Davis girls. still doesn’t make any sense to me.”

Monaco’s mother, Carmine Monaco, also shed light on her daughter’s exit and showed gratitude to her daughter’s fanbase for all the love on X (formerly Twitter).



She quipped, “I want to take this moment to reach out to Kelly’s incredible fans and express my deepest gratitude for the unwavering love, loyalty, and support you’ve shown her throughout her time on General Hospital.”

“On this final day, just four days shy of the anniversary of her first episode on October 1, 2003, Kelly will close the door of her dressing room for the last time. This moment is a difficult one, but knowing that she has had such an incredible, devoted fan base has given her strength,” she added.

Moreover, the news of Monaco’s exit from the very show broke in late August with the end of fan favorite character Sam McCall in the series.

The 48-year-old actress became a part of General Hospital in 2003 and took temporary breaks in 2020, 2022, and 2024. However, Lindsay Hartley worked as a substitute for Monaco during those brief leaves.

It is pertinent to mention that before performing in General Hospital, Monaco previously played the role of Livvie Locke on its spinoff Port Charles from 1999 to 2003.