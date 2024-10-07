Fawad Khan brings his 'undeniable charm' back to Bollywood alongside Vaani Kapoor

Fawad Khan brings his 'charm' back to Bollywood alongside Vaani Kapoor

Pakistani actor Fawad Khan is on his way back to Bollywood.

Following his previous hit films in the neighbouring country, Fawad is now set for a romantic comedy, Abir Gulaal.

The project, directed by Aarti S. Bagdi and produced by Vivek B. Agrawal, Avantika Hari and Rakesh Sippy, will also star Bollywood actress Vaani Kapoor.

According to a report by Variety, the shooting of the film has already begun in London, with production set to continue through October and November.

The director has shared insights about the project, saying, "the film explores the journey of two individuals who unintentionally help each other heal, with love blossoming as an unexpected consequence."

Meanwhile, the producers shared insights about the chemistry between Fawad and Vaani, saying, "the chemistry between Fawad and Vaani is expected to light up the screen with their captivating performances and undeniable charm."

It is worth mentioning that this Abir Gulaal marks first project of the Legend of Maula Jatt star since winning hearts in 2016 film Kapoor & Sons and Karan Johar’s romantic drama Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, which was released same year.

His Bollywood career was reportedly paused after political tension between India and Pakistan, which led to an unofficial ban on Pakistani artists working in Indian films.