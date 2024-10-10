Taylor Swift poses with Brittany Mahomes' baby bump at Chiefs Game

Taylor Swift posese with Brittany Mahomes' baby bump at Chiefs Game

Brittany Mahomes, the expecting mom is spending quality time with her pals including Taylor Swift at the Chiefs Game.



The Kansas City co-owner took to her official Instagram account on Wednesday, October 9, flaunting her baby bump with her friends Swift and Lyndsay Bell.

In the post, Mahomes shared fun new snaps featuring her baby bump donning a red outfit over a black shirt inside.

The expecting mom stands in the middle while Swift and Bell cradle her pregnant belly.

In the carousel, the soon-to-be mom of three also shared throwback pictures of Bell at the time she was expecting.

In the new photo, they recreated the older snap but this time instead of Bell, Mahomes is showing her baby bump.

"Same girls, new bump (heart emoji)," Mahomes captioned the post.

It is pertinent to mention that, Mahomes is expecting her third child, with her husband Patrick.

The pair is already parents to 2 children including 3-year-old daughter Sterling and 1-year-old son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon