 
Geo News

Justin Bieber struggles mentally after Diddy's arrest: Source

Justin Bieber is ‘in a hard place mentally’ following Sean “Diddy” Combs' arrest

By
Web Desk
|

October 10, 2024

Justin Bieber struggles mentally after Diddy’s arrest
Justin Bieber struggles mentally after Diddy’s arrest

Justin Bieber is reportedly “in a hard place mentally” as his friend Sean “Diddy” Combs faces allegations of s** trafficking and racketeering.

An insider told US Weekly on Wednesday that the 30-year-old singer has “such a history with Diddy, and the allegations against him have been hard to process.”

Another source revealed to the outlet that Justin has been “advised to stay as far away as possible” from all things related to Sean’s case.

Last Friday, the Peaches crooner looked distressed as he was spotted leaving celebrity hotspot Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles.

A third source claimed the publication that Justin is “completely disgusted” by the rapper's scandal and “more focused on the positive aspects of his life.”

“His happiness being a dad has outweighed his anxiety about Diddy,” said an insider of the singer, who recently welcomed his first child with his wife, Hailey Bieber.

“It’s in his past, and that’s where he wants to leave it,” added the confidant.

Gigi Hadid shares heartfelt birthday tribute to Bella Hadid
Gigi Hadid shares heartfelt birthday tribute to Bella Hadid
Kylie Jenner gets cake dedicated to her Disney-inspired Paris Fashion Week walk
Kylie Jenner gets cake dedicated to her Disney-inspired Paris Fashion Week walk
Piers Morgan faces music over Jay-Z claims
Piers Morgan faces music over Jay-Z claims
Taylor Swift turns on charity mode amid powerful storms
Taylor Swift turns on charity mode amid powerful storms
Angelina Jolie's high hopes 'turn sour' amid two new films
Angelina Jolie's high hopes 'turn sour' amid two new films
Camilla sent secret code to show Meghan ‘is one of us' video
Camilla sent secret code to show Meghan ‘is one of us'
Joaquin Phoenix reacts to 'Joker: Folie à Deux' ending
Joaquin Phoenix reacts to 'Joker: Folie à Deux' ending
Al Pacino recalls reaction to 'The Godfather' offer
Al Pacino recalls reaction to 'The Godfather' offer