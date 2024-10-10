Pakistani players advance to Mile High 360 Squash Classic quarterfinals

Pakistan's squash players Ashab Irfan (left), Noor Zaman (centre) and Muhammad Asim Khan in these undated photos. — Reporter

KARACHI: Pakistani squash players delivered standout performances at the Mile High 360 Squash Classic, advancing to the quarterfinals of the $15,000 event in Denver. Three players — Muhammad Asim Khan, Ashab Irfan, and Noor Zaman — have secured their spots in the final eight.



Asim fought off a tough challenge from India's Veer Chotrani, winning in four games with a score of 11-9, 12-10, 6-11, 11-6. He displayed exceptional resilience, especially in the first two games, managing to edge out Chotrani in tight sets before clinching the match.

Ashab produced a strong showing against Dillon Huang of the United States, winning 3-1. After a brief setback in the second game, he bounced back to win with scores of 11-6, 7-11, 11-4, 11-3.

Meanwhile, Noor dominated eighth-seed Joseph White of Australia in straight sets, securing victory with a convincing 11-8, 11-5, 11-3. His commanding performance has earned him a place among the tournament’s top eight.

In the quarterfinals, Asim will face Mexico's second-seed Cesar Salazar, Noor will go up against the USA's Spencer Lovejoy, and Ashab will challenge Canada's David Baillargeon.