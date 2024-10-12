Nick Cannon makes shocking revelation about Sean 'Diddy' parties

Nick Cannon shocked fans when he revealed that he attended a Sean 'Diddy' Combs party at the age of 16.

The 44-year-old appeared on The Breakfast Club on Friday as he made a statement which hushed the hosts of the morning radio chat show.

According to Daily Mail, Cannon and host Jess Hilarious were the only two people on the show who admitted to attending one of the rap mogul's famous parties as the star has been talking about the food in his hellhole jail.

Moreover, the Wild 'N Out host said, “I have even been to one when I was a kid like 16, 17 standing outside.”

Additionally, the other two hosts of the morning show DJ Envy and Charlamagne tha God reacted audibly to the news by grunting.

In regards to this, Nick explained, “I've lived my truth. I remember standing outside, you know, trying to get into a Puff party out here in New York.”

As per the outlet, he continued by admitting, “Like how the One More Chance video look, that was real stuff out here. Like people standing at the door, who can get in and stuff. Bad Boy parties was official in New York in the late '90s.”

Furthermore, the three hosts met the television personality's statement with silence as he shrugged his shoulders and said “whatever.”

It is worth mentioning that Nick began his career in the late 1990s as one-third of the rap group Da G4 Dope Bomb Squad.

To those unversed, this came after Diddy's lawyer has outrageously claimed that the most challenging part of being locked up in jail on sex trafficking charges has been what's on the menu.