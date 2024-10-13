Ariana Grande takes dig at Celine Dion amid her lip syncing controversy

Ariana Grande has seemingly taken a dig at Celine Dion by impersonating the legendary singer during a sketch on Saturday Night Live.



Grande showed off Dion’s impersonation as she played the singer's role as a spokesperson for UFC during the sketch.

The 31-year-old singer performed the 56-year-old singer's It’s All Coming Back to Me Now with additional lyrics.

Grande while mimicking Dion said, “Football, it is a sport that connects who we are to who we were.”

She continued, “That is why last week, I, Celine Dion, made a promo for Sunday Night Football, OK?

"But football isn’t the only sport that connects us to our past… there is another sport whose timeless emotion ignite the bittersweet memories that live inside my soul and the octagon.”

Then the 7 Rings singer sang, “There was breaking of bones and there were knees to the balls.”

The segment of Grande impersonating Dion comes just after a day after when the My Heart Will Go On hitmaker was accused of lip-syncing her performance at the Paris 2024 Olympics live performance.

The performance, which was held in August, was recently released for TV where the 56-year-old singer was said to be performing a pre-recorded set.

Moreover, Paris 2024 officials have not responded to any such claims as the allegations escalate in response to the promise they made that the show would be completely live.