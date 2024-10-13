Meghan Markle turning Prince Harry as tragic as her

Meghan Markle has just come under fire for her alleged attempts at making Prince Harry just as isolated and alone as she is.

Accusations regarding the same dropped during royal commentator Jennie Bond’s chat on the Royal Exclusive Panel with The Sun’s royal photographer Arthur Edwards.

During that conversation the duo dubbed Meghan the common denominator in all of her relationships before Harry, from her father to her half sister as well.

It is pertinent to mention that Meghan is only on speaking terms with her mother Doria at this point in time, alongside one cousin, according to The Sun.

At one point in Ms Bond’s chat with the outlet she also went as far as to say, “I still do think Charles has his arms figuratively open to Harry, not unconditionally, and not unforgivingly, but I think he would like to establish a relationship with his younger son.”

“Meghan, I don't know, it's very odd that she is totally estranged from almost everyone in her family, except her mother and one cousin we know about.”

“And now she has estranged Harry from his, I mean it's tragic I think,” she added before signing off.