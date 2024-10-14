Meghan Markle 'didn't fancy' Royal life despite Palace support

Royal expert claimed that Prince Harry’s wife Meghan Markle was given many opportunities to succeed as a royal but she chose not to continue as a working member.



Speaking at the Royal Exclusive Live show, Royal experts, Jennie Bond and Arthur Edwards, and Royal editor for The Sun, Matt Wilkinson, talked of how the palace provided Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, with extensive support.

However, Meghan "just didn't fancy" her royal role with Edwards, who witnessed the former actor’s initial enthusiasm on becoming a royal, noted that she was "brilliant" and "fantastic" during her first year but later changed her mind.

“I think the royal family gave her so many opportunities,” Wilkinson said, as per The Sun. “They gave her staff, a house, paid for her wedding, gave her patronages, and made her a Commonwealth Trust ambassador.”

“She had all these opportunities and was given so much to succeed,” he added. “I think they gave her everything they could, I don’t think they could have given her any more, but in the end, she just didn’t fancy it.”

Chiming in, Arthur agreed, and said that the Duchess of Sussex saying Meghan was “brilliant” and “fantastic” during the first year of her being a Royal.

“It was phenomenal, and I can’t tell you how unbelievably brilliant she was in that first year,” he said. “I don’t think she needed any briefing. She was a very wise lady and knew exactly what was required of her, and she did it.”

“But then, she decided she didn’t want to do it anymore, and that was it.”