King Charles to be closely monitored by doctors amid health fears

Doctors to join King Charles for Australia trip amid health fears

King Charles will be joined by two personal doctors in Australia amid health fears, according to media reports days before the monarch’s trip.



King Charles and Camilla will undertake an autumn tour from Friday 18th – Saturday 26th October 2024. This will include a royal visit to Australia, state visit to the Independent State of Samoa and attendance at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) 2024, according to palace.

Amid reports the King will “pause” cancer treatments while abroad, two doctors are set to join the monarch, the GB News claimed.

The outlet also claimed King Charles royal tour will include “a number of concessions to prevent him from being overworked,” and the monarch is understood to be monitored closely during the trip.

King Charles confirmed his cancer diagnosis earlier this year and officially resumed front-facing duty on April 30 by visiting the University College Hospital Macmillan Cancer Centre and has had a jam-packed diary since.