Olivia Rodrigo speaks up about stage fall during Melbourne concert

Olivia Rodrigo breaks her silence about dramatic stage fall during her Melbourne concert by using a TikTok trend

October 15, 2024

Olivia Rodrigo broke her silence after suffering a dramatic stage fall at her Melbourne concert.

The pop star took to the stage in front of around 14,000 fans at Melbourne's Rod Laver Arena on Monday night for her fourth and final concert in the city.

According to Daily Mail, she put on her usual high-energy performance but left fans horrified during one tense moment when she suddenly fell through a hole in the stage.

Moreover, the singer took to TikTok to partake in the “subtle foreshadowing” trend on the social media platform.

As per the publication, the trend uses footage, usually from someone falling down or failing in some way but intercuts the end of the original footage into the middle of the video.

In regard to this, the Traitor hitmaker took fan footage of the Melbourne concert and spliced her fall sooner in the video as she captioned her post with “subtle foreshadowing,” which sent her fans wild in the comments.

In this regard, one fan gushed, “OMG I LOVE YOU OLIVIA RODRIGO,” while another wrote, 'Not me thinking "subtle foreshadowing" could be a next song or a next album.”

Furthermore, the stage mishap came during Rodrigo's fourth and final Melbourne show as she is now set to travel to Sydney for her final run of Australian concerts.

