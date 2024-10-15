 
Geo News

Ka, rapper and producer, breathes his last at 52

Ka released his latest album 'The Thief Next to Jesus' on August 19, 2024

By
Web Desk
|

October 15, 2024

Ka, rapper and producer, breathes his last at 52
Ka, rapper and producer, breathes his last at 52

Brooklyn-based rapper Ka “unexpectedly” died in New York City on Saturday, October 12, at the age of 52.

The musician and producer’s family confirmed his passing on Monday by releasing a heartfelt statement on social media.

“We are heartbroken to announce the passing of Kaseem Ryan (1972-2024), the rapper and producer known as Ka,” the star’s family penned in an Instagram note.

Ka, rapper and producer, breathes his last at 52

“Born and raised in Brownsville, Brooklyn, Ka lived a life of service-to his city, to his community, and to his music,” the statement continued.

"As a 20-year veteran of the New York City Fire Department, he put his life on the line to protect his fellow citizens. Ka rose to the rank of FDNY captain and was a first responder on September 11, 2001 during the attacks on the World Trade Center,” shared the rapper's family.

“He leaves an extraordinary legacy as a recording artist, including 11 remarkable self-released solo albums. Ka is survived by his wife, mother and sister,” concluded the statement.

For those unversed, Ka released his latest album, The Thief Next to Jesus on August 19, 2024.

Olivia Munn pays sweet tribute to her family post daughter trip
Olivia Munn pays sweet tribute to her family post daughter trip
Megan Thee Stallion is set to unpack her 'most vulnerable moments' in October
Megan Thee Stallion is set to unpack her 'most vulnerable moments' in October
Prince Andrew planning to draw out an all-out war against King Charles
Prince Andrew planning to draw out an all-out war against King Charles
Prince Harry making Meghan Markle look like an ‘appendage'
Prince Harry making Meghan Markle look like an ‘appendage'
Duchess Sophie makes history as royal family member
Duchess Sophie makes history as royal family member
Miranda Lambert pens birthday tribute for husband Brendan McLoughlin
Miranda Lambert pens birthday tribute for husband Brendan McLoughlin
Olivia Rodrigo speaks up about stage fall during Melbourne concert video
Olivia Rodrigo speaks up about stage fall during Melbourne concert
Queen Camilla stressed out ahead of Australian tour with King Charles
Queen Camilla stressed out ahead of Australian tour with King Charles