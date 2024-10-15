Ka, rapper and producer, breathes his last at 52

Brooklyn-based rapper Ka “unexpectedly” died in New York City on Saturday, October 12, at the age of 52.

The musician and producer’s family confirmed his passing on Monday by releasing a heartfelt statement on social media.

“We are heartbroken to announce the passing of Kaseem Ryan (1972-2024), the rapper and producer known as Ka,” the star’s family penned in an Instagram note.

“Born and raised in Brownsville, Brooklyn, Ka lived a life of service-to his city, to his community, and to his music,” the statement continued.

"As a 20-year veteran of the New York City Fire Department, he put his life on the line to protect his fellow citizens. Ka rose to the rank of FDNY captain and was a first responder on September 11, 2001 during the attacks on the World Trade Center,” shared the rapper's family.

“He leaves an extraordinary legacy as a recording artist, including 11 remarkable self-released solo albums. Ka is survived by his wife, mother and sister,” concluded the statement.

For those unversed, Ka released his latest album, The Thief Next to Jesus on August 19, 2024.