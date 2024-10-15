Oscars 'eye' Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman for 2025 hosting

Riding on the success of Deadpool & Wolverine, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are being considered for hosting the 2025 Oscars.



Deadline reports the duo are in the mix, and the Academy Award planners are eyeing the format of multiple hosts covering the ceremony.

Apart from them, the organisers have also approached Will Ferrell, Amy Poehler and Dwayne Johnson.

It is not the first time multiple hosts have hosted the Oscars. In 2022, Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes led the show.

On the other hand, Ryan and Hugh have much-needed experience, as the latter have hosted an Academy Awards and four Tony Awards ceremonies in the past.

Ryan, meanwhile, co-hosted an episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! with his fellow star earlier this year.

However, the report also noted that there are "mixed signals" from the lead stars about whether they want to come on board.

The 97th Academy Awards is set to be held on March 2, 2025.