Prince Harry pure hatred for Meghan Markle's US life comes to light

Prince Harry reportedly had some very negative feelings about his and Meghan Markle’s attempts at fame, and all of that has just come to light.



Insight into the Duke’s feelings have been shared by an inside source that is well placed within the Palace.

During their interview with RadarOnline the insider admitted, “He has hated their bids for stardom with Netflix and Spotify getting pulled and them ending up ridiculed, and he's starting to miss England” as well.

After all, “He used to love going to the pub and playing sport with his pals, and the life Meghan wants to lead in LA couldn't be further away from that and would seem alien to any blue-blooded English man, as it's all about juicing and yoga.”

As of right now, “His plans to pursue his own activities and tours away from Meghan is the first sign they are effectively on a ‘trial separation’ while they work this out.”