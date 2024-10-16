 
Elon Musk makes rare remarks about British monarchy

Elon Musk commented, “Slavery or de facto slavery was standard practice throughout the world"

October 16, 2024

Elon Musk, the world’s richest person, has made rare comments about British monarchy two days before King Charles visit to Australia.

In his post on X, Elon Musk says, “Not many people these days know that the British Empire was the driving force behind ending the vast majority of global slavery.”

He was commenting on the post of ThinkingWest, which says, “The British Empire was, in some ways, a force for good.”

The post also claimed, “In many places it occupied it: raised the standard of living, developed infrastructure, promoted education

“It also single-handedly ended slavery for much of the world.”

Elon Musk commented, “Slavery or de facto slavery was standard practice throughout the world from the dawn of civilization until a few hundred years ago. It is even discussed at length in the Bible, for example.”

