Henry Cavill's ‘Highlander’ gets exciting filming update

Highlander, a classic fantasy movie starring Henry Cavill, has finally received a new filming update.



Screen Rant, which usually covers Witcher series news, reported that the filming of the forthcoming film will begin in early 2025 in Scotland.

The film is a reboot of 1986's Highlander which follows a “Celtic warrior who was part of an ancient race of immortals who battle one another throughout the centuries until only one is left standing”.

In short, the British actor will be seen slicing up fellow immortals in a reboot of the 1986 film.

For the role, Cavill has already been training to play the lead role of Connor MacLeod.

Apart from the Man of Steel actor, the talented cast includes Clancy Brown, who is set to play the main villain of the movie.

Moreover, the supporting cast also includes Christopher Lambert, and Sean Connery.

Moreover, the plot remains firmly under wraps for the time being, as per the publication.

Directed by Chad Stahelski, the Cavill starrer has been written by Ryan J. Condal, Michael Finch, and Kerry Williamson.

Highlander is set to be released sometime in 2026.