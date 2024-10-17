Pakistan make history at Asian Taekwondo Championship with 8 medals

Pakistan’s taekwondo team. — Reporter

KARACHI: Pakistan’s taekwondo team made history at the 6th Asian Open (Kyorugi) Taekwondo Championship in Indonesia, securing the championship title with an impressive tally of three gold, three silver, and two bronze medals.



This achievement marks a significant milestone, as it is the first time both male and female athletes from Pakistan have accomplished such a feat at an international taekwondo event abroad.

In a fiercely contested championship, Pakistan clinched first place, followed by Kazakhstan in second and Malaysia in third. The event, held from October 14 to 17, showcased the rising talent of Pakistani athletes on the Asian stage.

On Thursday, Haroon Khan delivered a standout performance in the -58kg category, defeating compatriot Abubakar to win gold. Khan won the final with scores of 6-4 and 9-7, showcasing his skill and determination throughout the match.

In the women’s -73kg final, Manisha Ali also triumphed, earning gold after defeating Indonesia's Paramata Sari 4-1 and 8-2.

Earlier, Shahzaib, competing in the -54kg category, secured a gold medal for Pakistan.

The medal winners from Pakistan included:

Gold: Shahzaib (-54 kg), Haroon Khan (-58 kg), Manisha Ali (-73 kg)

Silver: Abubakar (-58 kg), Ikhtasham Ul Haq (-87 kg), Hamza Omer Saeed (+87 kg)

Bronze: Mazhar Abbas (-80 kg), Malia Ali (-73 kg)

The Pakistani team was awarded the "Best Team" title, with Shahzaib recognised as the "Best Athlete" of the championship and Yousaf Karami named "Best Coach."