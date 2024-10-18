 
Conan Gray honours 'bittersweet time' and 'friendships' in new song

October 18, 2024

Conan Gray just released his latest single!

Titled, Holidays, the Californian singer-songwriter, debuted the ballad for the first time, live during his Madison Square Garden show as a part of his ongoing North American leg of his current trek, billed as Found Heaven On Tour.

"Truthfully, Holidays is a song about friendship. The holidays have always been a bittersweet time for me, for so many reasons,” the Memories singer said speaking of the track.

He continued, “Something about the air, the sappy music, the families, and all the expectations. But most of all, it’s witnessing the passage of time. Catching up with old friends and realizing that you might just be “catching up” forever now. That you’ll never be 17 again, living in the same town, waiting for winter break to end."

"I wanted to make a song that captured that feeling of coming back home to your hometown after moving away and seeing little bits and pieces slowly change — until one day you look around and your town just isn’t your town anymore,” Gray further mentioned, stating the essence of the recently released track.

The singer also explained, “But the one thing that never seems to change is your friendships. I can leave for six months, but right when I land back in Texas, it’s like nobody left. The same food orders, the same dark coffee, and forever the same laughs. That’s what gets me through the holidays every year."

