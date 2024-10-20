Jennifer Lawrence is expecting another child with husband Cooke Maroney

Jennifer Lawrence is set to become a mom again.

According to a report by Vogue magazine, Jennifer is expecting her second child with husband Cooke Maroney.

The outlet has reported that the actress was spotted with a visible baby bump during an outing in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Jennifer and Cooke, who tied the knot in 2019, are already parents to their two-year-old son Cy Maroney.

It is worth mentioning that previously an insider has shared couple's plans of having another kid.

In 2023, insider told US Weekly, "They’re thinking about having another child. At first they weren’t sure if they wanted another one because it’s so much work, but they’re obsessed with Cy and love showing off videos to their friends and family."

However, they added, "They’ve started warming up to the possibility of a second."

Additionally, in an interview with Vogue in 2022, Jennifer expressed her joy of becoming a mother, saying that it "felt like my whole life has started over."

She said, "I just stared. I was just so in love. I also fell in love with all babies everywhere. Newborns are just so amazing."