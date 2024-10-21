 
Priscilla Presley amazed at how fast her twin granddaughters growing up

Twin Finely and Harper are daughters of Priscilla Presley's daughter Lisa Marie Presley

October 21, 2024

Priscilla Presley is amazed at how fast her grandaughters are growing up.

The American actress's youngest grandkids twins Finley Aaron Love Lockwood and Harper Vivienne Ann marked their 16th birthday earlier in the month of October.

During her appearance at the Last Chance for Animals' 40th Anniversary Gala Priscilla said to People magazine about her grandaughters recent milestone, “16 Unbelievable.”

"I still see them as little children,” she said at the event held on October 19, adding that the girls are "fun to be with.”

It is pertinent to mention that the twins are the daughter of the late Lisa Marie Presley who she welcomed with ex-husband Michael Lockwood.

Previously in June 2023 the Elvis and Me author took to her Instagram account to congratulate Harper and Finely on their middle school graduation and shared an unseen family photo also including her eldest grandaughter Riley Keough.

"Happy Graduation girls! You’re now in high school!!!" she penned down in the caption.

