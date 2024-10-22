Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'new pact' leaves duchess 'quite bewildered'

Meghan Markle’s new pact with her husband Prince Harry has reportedly left the duchess ‘quite bewildered’ as the duke has ‘adapted to it so well’.

According to a report by Heat World, Archie and Lilibet doting parents agreed to focus more on solo projects last year after their dream of being a ‘power couple’ in the US seemed to stall.

However, following Harry’s successful solo appearances recently in New York, Britain and South Africa, the insider has told the outlet Meghan is worried about how easily the duke has seemed to slip into solo mode.

“When she and Harry agreed to this pact, the idea was to try it out and see how it worked, then reassess. But he’s adapted to it so well, it looks like something he’s going to want to stick with. Harry is so much more in his element doing the tours, the speaking engagements and the charitable visits – it’s what he was raised to do”, the royal source claimed.

The source went on claiming, “Putting these changes into action has left Meghan quite bewildered. She’s gotten so used to having Harry by her side for every big public event and red carpet, and he’s a really calming influence for her.

“Not having him there is difficult.”