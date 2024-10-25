Megan Thee Stallion 'upset' nobody told her about THIS iconic show

Megan Thee Stallion is angry why nobody told her to watch the iconic show.

During her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Megan revealed her recent favourite show.

Megan told Jimmy that she is obsessed with Sex and the City.

"Nobody told me Sex and the City was this good? I’m pissed. Nobody said, ‘Megan, you should be watching Sex and the City. Girl, this for the culture. Watch it!" she said.

She praised Sarah Jessica Parker, saying, "I don’t even know how I like, stumbled upon it. I think I just kept seeing like, pictures of Sarah Jessica looking pretty as f---"

"Her hair, her shoes, her outfits were always so beautiful. And I was like, what is this show? Let me just watch it, let me get into it because nobody put me on. So I started watching the show, and I’m like, I cannot look away," Megan continued.

Megan added, "This is the best thing! I’m watching it while I’m working out, I’m watching it while I’m in glam, I’m watching it when I don’t have nothing else to do, and I’m a busy girl. I’m like, squeezing Sex and the City in there. And I’m like, asking everybody, ‘Have you seen Sex and the City?"

Additionally, Megan criticized Samantha but later appreciated her boldness. She also called Charlotte "a little delulu" and Miranda "the worst character" for her negativity.