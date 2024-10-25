 
Geo News

Megan Thee Stallion 'upset' nobody told her about THIS iconic show

Megan Thee Stallion finally gets into THIS iconic show

By
Web Desk
|

October 25, 2024

Megan Thee Stallion upset nobody told her about THIS iconic show
Megan Thee Stallion 'upset' nobody told her about THIS iconic show

Megan Thee Stallion is angry why nobody told her to watch the iconic show.

During her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Megan revealed her recent favourite show.

Megan told Jimmy that she is obsessed with Sex and the City.

"Nobody told me Sex and the City was this good? I’m pissed. Nobody said, ‘Megan, you should be watching Sex and the City. Girl, this for the culture. Watch it!" she said.

She praised Sarah Jessica Parker, saying, "I don’t even know how I like, stumbled upon it. I think I just kept seeing like, pictures of Sarah Jessica looking pretty as f---"

"Her hair, her shoes, her outfits were always so beautiful. And I was like, what is this show? Let me just watch it, let me get into it because nobody put me on. So I started watching the show, and I’m like, I cannot look away," Megan continued.

Megan added, "This is the best thing! I’m watching it while I’m working out, I’m watching it while I’m in glam, I’m watching it when I don’t have nothing else to do, and I’m a busy girl. I’m like, squeezing Sex and the City in there. And I’m like, asking everybody, ‘Have you seen Sex and the City?"

Additionally, Megan criticized Samantha but later appreciated her boldness. She also called Charlotte "a little delulu" and Miranda "the worst character" for her negativity.

Liam Neeson reveals how he strives to be 'a good example' for his sons
Liam Neeson reveals how he strives to be 'a good example' for his sons
Bruce Springsteen makes shock admission about new music: 'don't come that often'
Bruce Springsteen makes shock admission about new music: 'don't come that often'
Timothee Chalamet sings live as Bob Dylan 'A Complete Unknown' in BTS video video
Timothee Chalamet sings live as Bob Dylan 'A Complete Unknown' in BTS video
Celine Dion takes the stage for the first time post Olympics lip sync controversy
Celine Dion takes the stage for the first time post Olympics lip sync controversy
Tia Mowry in tears after alarming mammogram results
Tia Mowry in tears after alarming mammogram results
Zayn Malik reschedules postponed 'Stairway to the Sky' tour dates
Zayn Malik reschedules postponed 'Stairway to the Sky' tour dates
Brad Pitt finds new way to get back at Angelina Jolie: Report
Brad Pitt finds new way to get back at Angelina Jolie: Report
Beyoncé clears political stance with THIS move
Beyoncé clears political stance with THIS move