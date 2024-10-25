Stevie Nicks wants Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce to 'get married and have babies'

Stevie Nicks has shared her thoughts on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Stevie gushed over the beloved couple's relationship.

The songstress showed off her bracelet that she received from pal Taylor, saying, "Do you see my little bracelet? I haven’t taken it off for almost a year."

"She is really smart, but she also went through a lot before. She’s in a good place right now, and I think she has a good man," Stevie added.

Stevie expressed her hope for the couple to fall "deeper and deeper in love and ride off into the sunset."

Additionally, Stevie expressed her desire to see the couple "get married."

"He does his thing and she does her thing, and then they come back together and get married and have babies if she wants that. I just want all of that for her," the singe added.

Travis, who met Stevie at Taylor's Eras Tour concert in June, reflected on his interaction.

During his discussion with his brother Jason on their New Heights podcast, Travis said, "Yep. I met Julia Roberts in Ireland, in Dublin, Ireland. That was pretty cool, she was awesome. Her and Stevie Nicks were in there having some fun."