Pak vs Eng: Sajid, Noman grab early wickets as England end second day on 24/3

Pakistan Test team at the end of the second day of the third Test against England on October 25, 2024 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. — Reuters

RAWALPINDI: England suffered from three early blows against Pakistan as the hosts concluded their first innings on 344 runs on the second day of the third and final Test of the series on Friday at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

As the English began their second innings, they faced two early blows as openers Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley were dismissed by Sajid Khan and Noman Ali respectively.

Pakistan continued their domination as Noman dismissed the dynamic Ollie Pope taking England to 20/3 in eight overs of the innings.

The match had to be suspended due to light concerns after England had just batted for nine overs and ended the day on 24/3.

Earlier, Saud Shakeel crafted a gritty century to haul Pakistan back into the contest as the hosts bundled out on 344 runs.

Pakistan were reeling 46-3 on Thursday in their first innings before Saud went on to forge three 50-plus partnerships to help them reach 267-8 at tea.

His 88-run stand with an equally defiant Noman Ali (45) for the eighth wicket helped Pakistan regain much of the ground they had lost in the match.

Saud hit only four fours in his painstaking knock that stood out for its discipline.

Sajid Khan was on one at the other end after as Pakistan staged a remarkable turnaround.

England captain Ben Stokes began the day with spin from both ends and Saud got a life on 26 when he edged Shoaib Bashir low into the shin of wicketkeeper Jamie Smith.

Off-spinner Bashir would not be denied, however, and removed Pakistan captain Shan Masood for 26, caught in the second slip.

Rehan Ahmed (3-54) was brought in somewhat late but did not take long to make his mark, trapping Mohammad Rizwan lbw for 25. Rizwan burned a review on his way back to the pavilion trying to get the decision reversed.

In his next over, Rehan removed Salman Agha in the same fashion and went on to fox Aamer Jamal with a googly, which the batter could only glove to his stumps.

Saud and Noman batted resolutely to frustrate England.

Saud took a single off Rehman to bring up his hundred, raising his fist in a muted celebration before doing a fist-bump with Noman.

Bashir dismissed Noman lbw in what was England's lone success in the post-lunch session.

The series is level at 1-1.