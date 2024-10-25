Queen band surprise fans with boxset of album they 'always dreamed of'

Queen just released yet another treat for their fans as their Queen I boxset nears the verge of its launch!

As they celebrate the dropping of their boxset, names after the band’s debut studio album, the restored and re-edited version of their first-ever single, Keep Yourself Alive has been dropped by the iconic rock band.

The video, which has been tied together with the 2024 remix of the song, it also returns to the original rushes yet gives Queen’s fans an entirely new edit.

For the unversed, as per the Bohemian Rhapsody hitmakers’ official website, “The 6CD + 1 LP Queen I box set contains 63 tracks with 43 brand new mixes, comprising the original album with its intended running order restored, intimate fly-on-the-wall audio of Queen in the studio, demos, rare live tracks, and previously unheard recordings from Queen’s first ever live performance in London, August 1970.”

In one of the CD sleeves insert notes, their guitarist, Brian May, wrote, “This is not just a remaster, this is a brand new 2024 rebuild of the entire Queen debut album, which, with the benefit of hindsight, we have re-titled QUEEN I.”

He continued, “All the performances are exactly as they originally appeared in 1973, but every instrument has been revisited to produce the ‘live’ ambient sounds we would have liked to use originally. The result is “Queen” as it would have sounded with today’s knowledge and technology – a first.”

“Queen I is the debut album we always dreamed of bringing to you,” May declared.