WATCH: 'Frustrated' Kohli takes out anger on ice box

India's Virat Kohli walks back to the dressing room after missing a full toss against New Zealand during the second day of the second Test at Pune on October 25, 2024. — AFP

India's Virat Kohli's show of anger, during the second Test against New Zealand at Pune, has grabbed attention of fans and critics.

The batter could not hold his frustration after being dismissed by New Zealand’s spinner Mitchell Santner again in the second Test match.

In a video which has gone viral on the social media, the cricketer could be seen hitting the ice box near the stairs on his way back to the dressing room.

Kohli was dismissed by the Kiwi spinner after scoring just 12 runs and unfortunately, India went on to lose the match by 113 runs, subsequently losing the series by 2-0 with one more Test to go.

Kohli had fallen against Santner in the first innings after scoring just one run on nine balls.

The star batter had also failed in the first innings of the first Test after failing to score a single run on nine balls.

His second innings performance of 70 runs somewhat redeemed him but India went on to loose the game and Kohli's bad-track continued in the second Test.

Fans and critics of the Indian team are criticising the performance of the side and Kohli is also under fire because of his aggressive behaviour display.

The loss is massive for Indian fans as it is the country’s first Test series defeat at home in 12 years.

The second Test decided the fate of the series winner as the Indian side was bowled out for 245 runs in pursuit of New Zealand’s 359 runs on the third day of the match.

Earlier in their first innings, the Kiwis had scored 259 runs in response to which the Indian team was reduced to 156 runs.

The home side lost the first Test in Bengaluru by eight wickets.