Snoop Dogg shocks fans with 'weird detail' while he hopped on party bus

Snoop Dogg has always been a man about town with “places to go, things to do, and people to see.”

Over the weekend, he randomly hopped aboard a party bus and gave the surprise of a lifetime to close to 20 revelers, which was caught on camera and posted on his X page.

According to Daily Mail, one man yelled, “Snoop Dogg,” as a stunned woman could be heard saying, “It's Snoop Dogg,” all while the rest of the bunch were buzzing with the celebrity pop-in.

Moreover, the party bus let out a loud roar in unison when Snoop and Dr. Dre's hit song Nuthin' But A 'G' Thang began blaring out its beat the bus sound system.

Additionally, fans spotted the rapper holding three phones at once in the gatecrashing party bus viral video.

As per the publication, Snoop wasted little time in going into MC mode, all while dancing along to the groove with his 'hands in the air like he just don't care'.

While recognizing that the hip-hop star was holding what appeared to be a blunt in his hand, a fan asked him about it.

In regard to this, he told the lady, and moments later he had a lighter in hand and then lit it up, “I need a lighter. I don't have a lighter.”

Furthermore, the Long Beach, California native was dressed in a jacket with the Death Row Record logo in red on the back, matching pants.

According to the outlet, the Gin And Juice star started dancing along to his song by himself and then bust a few more moves with some of the partygoers.

It is worth mentioning that there was a steady amount of noise, compliments of the fans who continued to let out loud shrieks, while plenty of 'WTFs' could heard amongst the group.