Prince William bedtime ritual with Kate Middleton features extra member

Prince William talks about his life inside home with Kate Middleton

October 29, 2024

Prince William spilled the beans on his special sleeping arrangement with Kate Middleton.

The Prince of Wales, who sat with host Louise Harland earlier this month, revealed their dog Orla, shares a bed with them.

Louise told Hits Radio Cornwall: "[William] said that his little dog sleeps on the bed with them at night, with him and Kate. [He was] absolutely in love with my little dog. He asked what breed he was and he's never met one of those breeds, he's a Cockerjack, so he's a little bit of a unique combination."

This comes as William also visited Woodgate Valley Urban Farm and spent time with cattle.

During his time with those at the farm, William revealed: "These guys are pretty cool. We've got guinea pigs at home and they are not like this

.

"I have to spend my life cleaning out the guinea pig cage because the children forget to do it. And then they run off because you have to handle them all the time, that's why these ones are so calm. The ones we've got at home, they're off. You have to keep them constantly stroked and looked after."

