Joe Jonas feels stung by Sophie Turner's birthday post for new beau: Source

Joe Jonas feels stung by Sophie Turner's birthday post for new beau

Joe Jonas reportedly felt a "slap in the face" through his ex-wife Sophie Turner's recent birthday post to her new Beau.

Jonas, who tied the knot with the Game of Thrones actress in May 2019, filed for divorce, in September 2023.

One after filling Turner was spotted sharing an intimate kiss with Peregrine Pearson.

The former couple finalized their recently in the month of September and after one month Turner made her relationship public with her new partner with a gushing post on her Instagram.

"Joe feels like Sophie’s over-the-top birthday love post for Peregrine “her angel” is a slap in the face considering she’s been with him since the moment Joe filed for divorce," the singer's pals told Daily Mail.

"Everyone can see it for what it is now. He will always be a present and involved father, but it’s only been a month since they finalized," they continued.

"It’s strange that she went and twisted the knife by sharing how much she loves her new man so publicly like this," Jonas's pals further added.