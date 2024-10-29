Zoe Kravitz, fiancé Channing Tatum set to act together in Cate Blanchett's movie

Zoe Kravitz and fiancé Channing Tatum previously worked together on 'Blink Twice'

Zoe Kravitz and fiancé Channing Tatum are set to act together in Cate Blanchett’s alien invasion comedy Alpha Gang.

Zoe and Channing recently collaborated on the actress’ directorial debut Blink Twice, in which the 21 Jump Street star played tech billionaire Slater King.

The synopsis of the movie reads: “Alpha Gang centers on a group of alien invaders sent to conquer Earth. Disguised in human form as a 1950s leather-clad biker gang, dubbed the Alpha Gang. They are ruthless in their mission, until they succumb to the most toxic and contagious human condition of all: emotions,” via Deadline.

Meanwhile, Zoe previously gushed over her fiancé's acting in Blink Twice, telling People: “It was awesome because he was doing such a good job, and as an actor, I'm like, ‘This is delicious stuff that he's never gotten a chance to do.’ And also, he's doing this part because he's an ally. He wants to tell this story.”

“It’s the ultimate support to look horrible so that he can serve the story,” she noted.

“I mean, I think that art is our love language. I think it's what we love, and we love talking about it, and experiencing it, and supporting each other,” she said.

Alongside Kravitz and Tatum, Alpha Gang stars Dave Bautista, Steven Yeun, Léa Seydoux, Riley Keough.