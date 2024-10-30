Naqvi wants timely completion of National Stadium's renovation

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi pictured during his visit to Karachi's National Stadium to review the venue's ongoing renovation on October 30, 2024. — Reporter

KARACHI: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi visited the Karachi's National Stadium on Wednesday to review the ongoing upgrade work aimed at preparing the stadium for the International Cricket Council (ICC) Champions Trophy 2025 set to be hosted by Pakistan next year.

With the prestigious tournament set to bring top international teams to Pakistan, the PCB is focused on making sure the stadium meets global standards and provides an enjoyable experience for fans.

During his visit, Naqvi directed that the stadium’s electronic screen, which currently blocks some fans’ view, be moved to a higher position for better visibility.

"We want fans to have an uninterrupted view of the matches, so adjusting the screen placement is a priority,” said the PCB chairman during his visit.

In addition, he also directed to bring the parking area closer to the stadium to improve access and convenience for fans.

"Relocating the parking area will make it easier for spectators on match days," he remarked.

A general view of the construction work being carried out Karachi's National Stadium. — Reporter

To ensure the project was completed on time, Naqvi directed the Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) to speed up the work, emphasising the importance of having the stadium ready ahead of schedule.

"Hosting the Champions Trophy is a big moment for Pakistan, and we want the venue to reflect that," he noted.

FWO officials briefed Naqvi on the progress, with Adviser Aamir Mir and National Stadium Manager Arshad Khan also present.

The PCB remains committed to finishing the upgrades by December end, setting the stage for a world-class experience during the upcoming tournament.

Last week, the ICC sources told Geo News that the ICC had expressed satisfaction over the detailed briefing of arrangements presented by the board officials on the mega tournament.

The event is set to kick start from February 19 to March 9, 2025, with the host nation facing uncertainty about the Indian cricket team's participation in the tournament.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) seeks the Indian government's approval to visit the country for the mega tournament.

The PCB, as reported by The News, has proposed that the Indian team may return to their country after each match to minimise their stay in Pakistan during the Champions Trophy 2025.