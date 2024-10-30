King Charles' reasons for shunning Prince Harry expose a shocking twist in motives

Experts have just shed some light into King Charles’ though process behind keeping his distance from Prince Harry.

Royal biographer Robert Hardman made these comments public during one of his most recent interviews.

According to a report by RadarOnline the admission has come to light rather candidly.

He began the entire thing by saying, “I know people keep saying, ‘Why doesn’t he see Harry when he is in town? Why can’t they patch things up?' But right now, there is a sense that we’ve just got to keep the king’s stress levels down. We don’t want him to have extra things to worry about.”

“Let’s get through this… There is a sense that now is probably not the time,” He admitted.

The expert also addressed the negative attention Prince Harry has been giving to the crown since his exit and admitted, “If you listen to what Harry has said in his TV series, in his book, in interviews — there’s a lot to unpack.”

“There are a lot of things he wants to get sorted out to go through to process… Right now, there’s a sense that it’s not the time.”

“But I’m sure the king would like to normalize things,” with his ‘darling boy’ Mr Hardman added.

Afterall, “He loves seeing his grandchildren. People thought when he became king that he would have so much going on, and he'd see less of them. But funny enough, since he’s become king… he still has opportunities to see the young families.”

Right now, “His time is sorted out all around the country. Some of it is in London, some of it is in Highgrove, or he might be in Scotland. He also tries to spend at least a couple of nights a week at Windsor Castle... And because [Prince] William and [Princess] Catherine and the children live a five-minute walk from the castle. So, in a funny way, despite Charles taking on the top job, there are more opportunities for him to see his family.”