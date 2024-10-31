 
Prince Harry slammed for turning into an angry ‘boy' in the US

Prince Harry has started to grow angry, and is letting it all bubble up in his head

October 31, 2024

Prince Harry slammed for turning into an angry ‘boy' in the US

Prince Harry has reportedly started to feel the effects of all the backlash he receives and has become an ‘angry boy’ that would rather be loved.

News about this, and insight into the prince’s mental state has been shared by an inside source.

This source in question broke everything down during one of their most recent interviews with The Times.

During that conversation they explained the state he’s living in, in the US and admitted that he’s looking more and more dissatisfied with the “American dream”.

So much so that he’s now become “an angry boy,” according to the insider.

The main reason for that is the fact that, “Things haven't turned out how he wanted. I think he desperately misses being over here [in Britain] and wants to be admired more.”

And “Anyone who knows him feels he'd rather be top of the pops here with everyone loving him, as they do with William and Kate,” the source also added before signing off from the conversation. 

