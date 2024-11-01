 
Ryan Reynolds reveals 'only bummer' about Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour'

Ryan Reynolds will still be raving about Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' at 95

By
Web Desk
|

November 01, 2024

Ryan Reynolds reveals 'only bummer' about Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour'

Ryan Reynolds has expressed his admiration for Taylor Swift after attending her Eras Tour concert in New Orleans.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Reynolds shared glimpses from the unforgettable experience.

"When I’m 95 yrs old and my wife and kids wheel me outside and into the sun so I can drink a sandwich, I’ll still be talking about seeing this show in New Orleans," Reynolds wrote in the caption.

He went on to say, "Not just because it’s one of the best things I’ve seen/heard/felt. And not only because you see the staggering and positive economic impact this tour has on small businesses all over NOLA — a town that’s been thru so much for so long."

Adding, the main reason he'll never forget the show is because "it brings people together in so many ways. And in 2024, (where that feeling is scarce as hell) it’s a special and incredibly rare thing."

The Deadpool star said that he shot films in New Orleans but "this weekend, felt like Super Bowl or Mardi Gras had a baby with music."

"I don’t understand the unimaginable work, care, talent and discipline @taylorswift generates to create an experience like this because I’m not a scientist. It’s an athletic event and a collective cultural phenomenon," he added, praising the 14-times Grammy winner.

Concluding the post, he humorously added, "The only bummer is she can’t be in the audience to experience what everyone else sees and feels. To watch herself up there is something I wish she could know. But that isn’t physically possible and even if it were, you can’t just get tickets last minute."

