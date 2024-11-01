 
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle take on new approach to safeguard US lifestyle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are trying to capitalize on their own strengths

By
Web Desk
|

November 01, 2024

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just taken the helm for their future it appears, and are working around the clock to ‘make twice the impact’.

Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond made these admissions during one of her most recent interviews with GB News.

During that chat, she touched on the couple’s apparent bid to have “twice the impact” and admitted, “I think Harry and Meghan are showing that they can pursue separate interests effectively and, you could argue, have twice the impact as they can cover much more ground.”

Hence, “It seems quite sensible to me for them each to capitalise on their individual strengths - Harry concentrating mostly on charity work and social issues, while Meghan goes down a more commercial route. It must certainly give them more to talk about over dinner!”

She also added, “I think they still can make a real impact when they work together.”

“For example, when they recently met the parents of children who have taken their own lives because of getting involved in the dark web. They both contributed to the discussion and to the interview.”

Before concluding she also added, “And they definitely make more of a splash when they visit countries like Nigeria or Colombia together.”

