Liam Payne, Tom Felton 'beautiful' acoustic performance resurfaces

Fans of Liam Payne found yet another way to keep the late artist’s memory alive.

A video, that was uploaded a week ago by the Harry Potter star, Tom Felton, where he and the One Direction alum can be seen performing a song, has now gone viral on social media, garnering over 6 million views.

Felton posted this tribute after tragic news of the History hitmaker’s demise in result of falling off the third-floor balcony of his hotel room in Argentina, made the headlines.

The 37-year-old actor, renowned for his role as Draco Malfoy, captioned the video featuring the For You singer, "Devastating news - Such a gentleman. Kind, generous & talented in equal amounts. Love to all his family, friends & fans xx."

As for the video, Payne kicked off the performance by saying, "We thought we would just give you a little bit extra. Tom has kindly learnt Little Things, so we're going to give you a verse and chorus to that."

Felton and the musician, both smiled at the camera before the actor added, "I'll do my best mate."

The What Makes You Beautiful singer belted out the lyrics to the popular track, Little Things while the Ophelia star strummed the acoustic guitar and a clip of him as a young Draco Malfoy appeared on the screen.

In the closing seconds of the video, Payne then joyfully shouts, "Yes!" and claps his hands, exclaiming, "We did it, beautiful," to which Felton responded with playfully bowing of his head and arms as well as a wide grin.