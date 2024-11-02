 
Geo News

Jared Leto, Lupita Nyong'o join forces for 'wild' upcoming film

Jared Leto and Lupita Nyong’o are set to star in the upcoming movie, 'Lunik Heist'

By
Web Desk
|

November 02, 2024

Jared Leto, Lupita Nyong’o join forces for wild upcoming film
Jared Leto, Lupita Nyong’o join forces for 'wild' upcoming film

Lunik Heist has gathered a star-studded line-up as its casting!

Jared Leto, John Mulaney and Lupita Nyong’o are set to star in the dramedy, helmed by director Kemp Powers for the Searchlight Pictures.

The upcoming production has been described as "a wild, roller-coaster ride, filled with subterfuge and unlikely heroes."

Matthew Greenfield, the president of Searchlight Pictures, issued a statement saying, "We’re so thrilled to bring together such an exceptional team. With the extraordinary talents of Jared, Lupita, and John, led by the visionary Kemp, Lunik Heist is a wild, roller-coaster ride, filled with subterfuge and unlikely heroes.”

Additionally, the script, written by Powers, has been adapted from an article by Jeff Maysh, published in MIT Technology Review.

Lunik Heist will revolve around a true story of the American government’s plot to steal a Soviet spacecraft during a 1959 expo in Mexico City, featuring the CIA executing the daring yet top secret mission until it was declassified in 2019.

Jared Leto will be one of the producers along with Emma Ludbrook under their Paradox banner, who will be teaming up with Mark Johnson for Gran Via Productions.

Production dates for the project are yet to be unveiled. 

Anastacia Lyn Newkirk makes waves with her rare appearance
Anastacia Lyn Newkirk makes waves with her rare appearance
Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez gets honest about dating rumors
Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez gets honest about dating rumors
Tyler, the Creator sends loud and clear message for Taylor Swift's fans
Tyler, the Creator sends loud and clear message for Taylor Swift's fans
Kanye West's new doc boasts 'billion dollar budget'
Kanye West's new doc boasts 'billion dollar budget'
Kensington Palace shares Kate Middleton's powerful statement with stunning photos video
Kensington Palace shares Kate Middleton's powerful statement with stunning photos
Tom Hanks grateful 'Forrest Gump' sequel never happened
Tom Hanks grateful 'Forrest Gump' sequel never happened
Chris Rock is set to dive deep into a tale of 'scandal' and 'redemption'
Chris Rock is set to dive deep into a tale of 'scandal' and 'redemption'
Henry Cavill starrer ‘Highlander' gets upsetting update
Henry Cavill starrer ‘Highlander' gets upsetting update