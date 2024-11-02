Jared Leto, Lupita Nyong’o join forces for 'wild' upcoming film

Lunik Heist has gathered a star-studded line-up as its casting!

Jared Leto, John Mulaney and Lupita Nyong’o are set to star in the dramedy, helmed by director Kemp Powers for the Searchlight Pictures.

The upcoming production has been described as "a wild, roller-coaster ride, filled with subterfuge and unlikely heroes."

Matthew Greenfield, the president of Searchlight Pictures, issued a statement saying, "We’re so thrilled to bring together such an exceptional team. With the extraordinary talents of Jared, Lupita, and John, led by the visionary Kemp, Lunik Heist is a wild, roller-coaster ride, filled with subterfuge and unlikely heroes.”

Additionally, the script, written by Powers, has been adapted from an article by Jeff Maysh, published in MIT Technology Review.

Lunik Heist will revolve around a true story of the American government’s plot to steal a Soviet spacecraft during a 1959 expo in Mexico City, featuring the CIA executing the daring yet top secret mission until it was declassified in 2019.

Jared Leto will be one of the producers along with Emma Ludbrook under their Paradox banner, who will be teaming up with Mark Johnson for Gran Via Productions.

Production dates for the project are yet to be unveiled.