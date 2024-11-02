Ariana Grande makes waves with her boyfriend Ethan Slater in Sydney

Ariana Grande, singer, songwriter, and actress, recently travelled miles with her actor and singer boyfriend Ethan Slater.

Per People magazine, on Saturday, November 2, the 31-year-old Grande arrived in Sydney, Australia, with her beau and Wicked co-star, Slater, to promote their upcoming film.

Grande was seen linking arms with Slater while wearing a head-to-toe pink outfit that matched her character, Glinda, from the movie.

The outfit included a long-sleeved polo shirt and a pleated skirt.

Sporting Burberry checked pumps, the Dangerous Woman crooner also carried a pink Versace bag across her chest and a Burberry bowling bag.

On the other hand, Slater, a Broadway veteran, wore a casual outfit with a brown sweater, navy blue pants, and sneakers.

Moreover, the couple was also joined by their Wicked co-stars, Cynthia Erivo and Marissa Bode.

For those unversed, Grande and Slater met on the set of Wicked and confirmed their romantic relationship in July 2023.

The pair’s romance came after Grande split from her ex-husband, Dalton Gomez, and Slater separated from his ex-wife, Lilly Jay.

It is pertinent to mention that Wicked will premiere at the State Theatre in Sydney, Australia, on November 3, 2024, and be released theatrically in the United States on November 22, 2024.

The sequel, Wicked Part Two, is set to be released on November 21, 2025.