Amy Robach reveals true colours amid T.J. Holmes: Source

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are reportedly going through relationship woes

By
Web Desk
|

November 02, 2024

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes were reportedly having a great time together, but their relationship dynamics have changed for quite some time.

As per the latest tip reported by In Touch Weekly, Amy is “running [T.J] into the ground and bossing him about and taking control of the relationship.”

The insider declared that even though T.J. Holmes was in control during the inception of their relationship, Amy has taken the lead now and is using it to control her boyfriend.

“He was always such a c*** guy who did what he wanted when he wanted, but Amy has turned his world upside down,” claimed the spy.

In conclusion, the source remarked, “He goes along with it because he seems to like her fussing over him,” noting, “He thinks it’s love, but clearly the dynamics have changed and she’s in charge.”

These claims are supported by a previous report of the publication which claimed that after facing a tough time over their affair scandal at GMA3, Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are reportedly having second thoughts after moving in together.

