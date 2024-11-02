Marvel rules out 'Agatha All Along' post-credit scenes

The Marvel universe has been filled with post-credit scenes. But in its new show, Agatha All Along, the studio decided not to include them.



Creator Jac Schaeffer revealed this in an interview with Variety. He said, "That’s a Marvel decision. I know nothing more than that. I wrote a number of tags because you always do on every Marvel everything."

"I love writing tags. I think some of my best writing is in the tags that were never made."

The WandaVision spin-off showrunner continued, "I should have a little binder of my tags. They’re so fun to write, because you’re writing the promise without having to deliver on anything."

"They’re the best. But there are so many things that factor into those. And I was told that we weren’t going to do a tag on this show. That doesn’t affect my work, or my vision for the show," the creator concluded.

Agatha All Along recently debuted the final two episodes as the miniseries was closed off with an 83% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes and an 82% Audience score.

The show's events take three years after WandaVision's story in Westview, according to Variety.