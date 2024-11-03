Prince William remembers Africa in good words

Africa holds a special place in Prince William's heart, as the future king will return to the continent after six years.



His visit comes because of the fourth Earthshot Prize event held in South Africa on Wednesday — where he last toured in 2010 with his brother Prince Harry.

“Africa has always held a special place in my heart – as somewhere I found comfort as a teenager, where I proposed to my wife and most recently as the founding inspiration behind the Earthshot Prize," the Prince of Wales said.

He will be in Cape Town for a four-day visit to host a ceremony where a £1 million prize will be distributed to five winners to further their climate change projects.



“It was in Namibia in 2018 that I realised the power of how innovative, positive solutions to environmental problems could drive transformative change for humans and nature," the 42-year-old added.

The Duke of Cambridge believed his visit would spark confidence in investors to fund different environmental projects in Africa.

"By the end of the week, I want The Earthshot Prize to have provided a platform to all those innovators bringing about change for their communities."

"Encouraged potential investors to speed African solutions to scale and inspired young people across Africa who are engaged in climate issues," he continued.

"I firmly believe that if we come together with collective ambition and urgency, we can reshape the future of our planet," William concluded.