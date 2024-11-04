Ariana Grande on 'Wicked' fans concerns: 'I understand'

Some reservations came from fans of Wicked when Ariana Grande was cast in Glinda's role. Now, she said she understood their concern.



In a chat with the Sentimental Men podcast, she reflected on the time the role was offered to her in the musical adaptation of the Broadway show.

“I felt a little bit of the initial nervousness or the sort of preconceived notions about what I might be able to deliver or not deliver, or why I would be wrong or whatever,” she said.

Ariana also acknowledged that some fans might only know her from her singing career when she was announced to play the role.

“Going off of ‘Side to Side,’ I probably would’ve said the same thing. I probably would’ve said, ‘Why the ****? Kill me."

"I’ve waited 20 years for this. Kill me.’ I would’ve said that — as a fan from the outside knowing of only ‘7 Rings,’ probably — I’d say, ‘Well, that’s ********.’ So, you know, I get it," she concluded.

Despite the early mixed reaction to Ariana's casting, she had a score of credits to her name in the acting world, including a stint at a Broadway show, 13: The Musical, in 2008. She also appeared in Nickelodeon shows Victorious and Sam & Cat.